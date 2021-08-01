Newswrap, July 31: Richa Chadha defends Shilpa Shetty; Sooraj Pancholi on trial transfer and more

Richa Chadha backs amid Raj Kundra arrest

Richa Chadha, on Saturday, July 31, extended her support to Shilpa Shetty amid Raj Kundra's arrest. She wrote, "We’ve made a national sport out of blaming women for the mistakes of the men in their lives. Glad she’s suing”.

marks 12 years of Love Aaj Kal

Imtiaz Ali directed Love Aaj Kal clocked 12 years on Saturday, July 31. To mark the occasion, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to post a fun video which comprises of a few stills and clips from the movie also featuring in it. Deepika captioned her post as, "I can't believe it's been 12 years since Love Aaj Kal already!"

's birthday post for Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra penned a cute note for rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani on the special occasion of her birthday. The Shershaah actor articulated, "“Happy Birthday Ki. Shershaah’s journey with you has been incredible. Lots of memories from this one… Stay amazing. Big love #HappyBirthdayKiara”.

and Virat Kohli's lunch date

On Saturday, Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle to share a beautiful selfie with his ‘wifey’ Anushka Sharma. In the picture, the couple who are currently together in the UK, can be seen sharing a hearty smile as they enjoy thier lunch together.

Sooraj Pancholi on transfer of trial to Special CBI court

Sooraj Pancholi, while reacting to the transfer of his trial to Special CBI court, reportedly said he feels satisfied as he hopes to receive a closure in the Jiah Khan death case. The actor claims he should be penalised, if found guilty by the court. However, if found innocent he should be set free from all the charges. Sooraj’s family also reportedly hopes the court will expedite his case.

