Newswrap, July 4: Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao speak on their divorce; Irrfan Khan’s ‘Dubai Return’ releases & more

From Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao speaking amicably about their divorce to Irrfan Khan’s 2005 film Dubai Return releasing on YouTube; Here are key stories from the previous day.

& Kiran Rao on divorce

Superstar Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao recently announced their separation via a statement after 15 years of marriage. The couple recently came on a video together for the Paani foundation and spoke amicably about their separation. Both of them have taken the decision to co-parent their son Azaad.

Irrfan Khan’s Dubai Return releases

Irrfan Khan starrer Dubai Return got finished in 2005 but for unspecified reasons did not find a release date either theatrically or digitally. Directed by Aditya Bhattacharya, the gangster comedy has screened in many festivals. Recently, the film got released on YouTube as Irrfan’s proud son Babil took to Instagram and shared the film’s poster.

lashes out on critics

Taapsee Pannu’s latest release Haseen Dillruba co-starring Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane got mixed reviews from the critics. In response to a tweet by a journalist, Taapsee tweeted that the critics did not see the merit of Haseen Dillruba but gave The Tomorrow War good reviews because Hollywood is aspirational to them.

Dilip Kumar health update

According to a report in ETimes, Dilip Kumar is reportedly is in a stable condition now. He will soon be shifted out of the ICU. Saira Banu was photographed on Sunday as she was entering the hospital and she gracefully waited for a minute or two before stepping inside. She gave a message to legendary actor’s fans by saying “sab theek hai”.

Farhan Akhtar was offered Rang De Basanti

Director of Toofaan, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra recently revealed that before collaborating with Farhan Akhtar on the 2013 release ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, he had offered the role of Karan to Farhan in Rang De Basanti. Rakeysh has directed Farhan in the role of a boxer for their upcoming venture Toofaan.

