Newswrap, July 5: Jaya Bachchan joins Ranveer Singh on Karan Johar film; Saif Ali Khan’s Bhoot Police look out

From Jaya Bachchan joining the cast of Karan Johar film alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to Saif Ali Khan’s first look from Bhoot Police getting revealed; Here are key stories from the previous day.

in ’s film

Jaya Bachchan has joined the cast of the upcoming Karan Johar film. The film is headlined by and . Reportedly Dharmendra has also joined the cast of the film and will be romancing Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The official announcement of the film will be made on Tuesday.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Jaya Bachchan joins Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s next directorial

Bhoot Police look revealed

Makers of the upcoming horror comedy Bhoot Police revealed the first look of Saif Ali Khan’s character. The shooting of the film has been wrapped up a while ago and the Ramesh Taurani production will release directly on a major streaming platform. The film also stars and Jacqueline Fernandez amongst others.

Also Read| Saif Ali Khan's FIRST look as Vibhooti from Bhoot Police unveiled; Kareena Kapoor Khan drops poster

Dilip Kumar health update

Saira Banu took to Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter handle and posted a tweet regarding his health. She mentioned in the tweet that his condition is stable though he is still in the hospital. She further mentioned that he will soon be getting discharged from the hospital and asked his fans to keep praying for him.

Also Read| Saira Banu shares an update on Dilip Kumar’s health: Health is improving, we are still in the hospital

Dharmendra to romance Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi

According to News18, Dharmendra will be romancing Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the upcoming Karan Johar film. The mega venture is led by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Karan Johar is returning to the direction duty after 5 years. His previously announced film was Takht.

Also Read| Is Dharmendra signed onto romance Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar’s directorial? Details inside

Alaya F headlines U-Turn remake

Ekta Kapoor recently announced that she will be producing the Hindi remake of a popular film called ‘U-Turn’. The venture will be produced under Cult movies. The film will be headlined by Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F, who recently made her debut with Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Jawani Jaaneman’.

Also Read| Alaya F roped in by Ekta Kapoor to headline Hindi remake of Kannada hit 'U-Turn'

Share your comment ×