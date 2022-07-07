Newswrap, July 6: Ranveer Singh's birthday PIC, Ananya & Vijay's Liger song Akdi Pakdi's teaser poster & more

Ranveer Singh gifts fans a shirtless selfie on his birthday

Ranveer celebrated his birthday on Wednesday and on his special day he took to his Instagram handle to share a fun selfie of himself. In the picture that Ranveer Singh shared, we can see him posing shirtless. He looks dapper in his messy hair look.

Liger's new song Akdi Pakdi teaser poster out

The first song from Vijay Deverakonda's forthcoming sports drama Liger will be out soon. Titled Akdi Pakdi, the track has been composed by Lijo George-Dj Chetas. This peppy number is scheduled to be out on 11th July.

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey's Haseen Dillruba to return with another sequel?

Now, according to a latest report in Mid-Day, there's much chatter about Haseen Dillruba's sequel being in the works. A source revealed, “There is interest in the film because it broke into the Indian market in a way that no other Hindi movie on Netflix was able to…"

Karan Johar reveals not getting acting offers post-Bombay Velvet

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, KJo talked about not getting any acting offers after Bombay Velvet, in which, he essayed the role of an antagonist named Kaizad Khambatta in the 2015 film and also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the lead.

Amitabh Bachchan makes cameo as Tiger Shroff's Guru in Ganapath

We have now learnt that Big B makes a cameo in the movie for a special role, and shot for his part recently. “Mr. Bachchan plays Tiger Shroff’s Guru in Ganapath. They shot for the portion in May in Mumbai, and the makers are extremely happy with how it has panned out. However, Mr. Bachchan is not only acting in the film, but he has also lent his voice to the project,” informed a source.

