Newswrap, July 7: Dilip Kumar passes away; Naseeruddin Shah gets discharged from hospital & more

From legendary actor Dilip Kumar passing away to Naseeruddin Shah getting discharged from the hospital; Here are the key stories from the previous day.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98

The thespian of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar, 98, took his last breath at the PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. He passed away after prolonged age-related health issues. Dr Jalil Parkar, who was treating him, confirmed the news. He had been admitted to the Mumbai hospital for the second time in June after he complained of breathlessness.

Also Read: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98

Naseeruddin Shah gets discharged from the hospital

The veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who was hospitalised due to pneumonia, got discharged on Wednesday and came back home. Son Vivaan confirmed the news by sharing Naseeruddin’s pictures from home. Vivaan wrote, “He just got discharged today morning".

Also Read: Naseeruddin Shah gets discharged from hospital; Son Vivaan shares PICS with wife Ratna Pathak Shah

PM Narendra Modi condoles Dilip Kumar’s death: 'Blessed with unparalleled brilliance'

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to Dilip Kumar's family, friends and innumerable admirers as the legendary actor passed away at the age of 98. PM Modi tweeted, “His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP.”

Also Read: RIP Dilip Kumar: Narendra Modi remembers the legendary actor as someone 'blessed with unparalleled brilliance'

Shagufta Ali receives financial help from Neena Gupta and other celebrities

Days after Shagufta Ali opened up on the lack of work and her extreme financial crunches, her colleagues from the film industry stepped forward to help end her financial woes. The actress confirmed that she received aid from her colleagues, including Neena Gupta, ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ fame Sumeet Raghavan, ‘Savdhaan India’ host Sushant Singh.

Also Read: Shagufta Ali receives help from Neena Gupta, Sumeet Raghavan and others to battle financial woes

Farhan Akhtar called Dilip Kumar an ‘institution’

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Farhan Akhtar remembered the late actor Dilip Kumar. He called him the finest actor. “You know when you speak about somebody, and you say that someone is an institution unto themselves, honestly as far as acting goes I don’t think there is anyone but him, who we can say honestly was an institution unto himself,” added Farhan.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar calls Dilip Kumar an ‘institution’: I remember taking his autograph when I was a kid

Mira Rajput and celebrated their 6th anniversary

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput completed six years together. The couple had tied the knot in July 2015 and ever since then, they have been the epitome of unconditional love and support. Mira also penned a heartfelt note for Shahid on their wedding anniversary.

Also Read: Mira Rajput pens a love filled note for Shahid Kapoor on their sixth anniversary; Treats fans with a mushy pic

Share your comment ×