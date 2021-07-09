Newswrap, July 8: Kriti Sanon reveals ‘Mimi’ first look; SRK video goes viral as he greets a cop & more

From Kriti Sanon revealing the first look of her upcoming film Mimi to Shah Rukh Khan’s video going viral as he greets a cop before entering Dilip Kumar’s house; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Kriti Sanon Mimi first look

Kriti Sanon took to Instagram and shared the first look regarding her upcoming movie ‘Mimi’. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film is directed by Laxman Utekar and will reportedly star Kriti Sanon as a surrogate mother. Besides her, audiences will get to see actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles in the film.

SRK video goes viral

’s video goes viral as netizens are pouring love on the superstar for being so humble. In the video, SRK can be seen greeting a cop in a polite manner before entering Dilip Kumar’s house as he went to see the legendary star after his demise. Shah Rukh Khan consoled Saira Banu by sitting next to her.

& Jacqueline Fernandez ‘Bhoot Police’ look out

Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez have been starring in their upcoming release, which is a horror-comedy called ‘Bhoot Police’. Makers revealed their intriguing first look from the film which was praised by the audience members. and also star in the upcoming horror-comedy releasing on a digital platform.

wishes

’s mother and prolific actress Neetu Kapoor celebrated her birthday. Many members of the Kapoor family including Ranbir, Kareena, Karisma, Riddhima, and Randhir Kapoor were present for the occasion. Alia Bhatt also joined the gathering along with her sister Shahin Bhatt and later took to Instagram to wish Neetu Kapoor, a happy birthday.

and ’s ‘Fighter’

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have joined hands together for the first time as they are co-starring in the forthcoming action-based film ‘Fighter’. According to the latest update, Fighter will be India’s first aerial action franchise. Hrithik is collaborating yet again with ‘War’ director Siddharth Anand.

