Newswrap, July 9: Alia Bhatt's baby bump in NEW pics; Akshay Kumar's look from upcoming movie leaked & more

Ranbir Kapoor picks Alia Bhatt at airport as she returns post Heart of Stone shoot

Alia Bhatt is finally back to Mumbai after wrapping up her Hollywood debut movie ‘Heart Of Stone’ shoot alongside Gal Gadot. Hubby Ranbir Kapoor came to receive his wife.

Chup: Amitabh Bachchan unveils teaser of Sunny Deol & Dulquer Salmaan starrer

Amitabh Bachchan has unveiled the teaser of the much-anticipated film Chup on his social media. The film is R Balki's "ode" to Guru DuttBig B shared the teaser and added: "T 4341 - Chup .. Revenge of the Artist .. coming soon!" On the occasion of Guru Dutt's birth anniversary, the makers also dropped the teaser.

Akshay Kumar's first look from his new film gets LEAKED

The first look of Kumar's upcoming film has been leaked on social media. In the first look, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor is seen standing in the field in Yorkshire, England. He is set to don the role of a Sikh character on the big screen and the film is inspired by real life.

Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor's new PICS are too hot to handle

Shamshera marks Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor's first collaboration together and recently, they got together to do a sizzling photoshoot for its promotions and it's too hot to handle.

Karan Johar plans to show Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol & Rani Mukerji’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Yash & Roohi

In a conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Karan informs that he is planning to show his children Yash and Roogi one of his most popular movie soon. “I am planning to show them Kuch Kuch Hota Hai when they are about 6 or 7. I know they are 5. Maybe in a year or two I will show them my movies,” Karan states.

