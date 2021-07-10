Newswrap July 9: Naga Chaitanya joins Aamir in Laal Singh Chaddha; Ranveer Singh collaborates with Bear Grylls

From Naga Chaitanya joining Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ shoot to Ranveer Singh collaborating with British Adventurer Bear Grylls; Here are the key stories from the previous day.

Telugu superstar Naga Chaitanya joined Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao for the shooting of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which is currently being shot in Ladakh. The upcoming movie will mark his Hindi film debut. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of Hollywood classic 1994 ‘Forrest Gump’ starring Tom Hanks.

Ranveer Singh is all set to collaborate with British Adventurer Bear Grylls for an action-packed adventure show for Netflix. The concept is developed by Grylls, and the makers feel that Ranveer Singh fits the bill for it’s unique format, a source close to Pinkvilla has informed the same. The ‘Simmba’ actor has already left for the shoot.

Kriti Sanon released the teaser of her upcoming film, Mimi. The actress announced that the film's trailer will be out on July 13. The teaser showcased the different stages of Kriti’s character- Mimi’s pregnancy from 12 to 40 weeks. It also gave us a glimpse of Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa and other stars who are a part of Mimi's life.

Hrithik Roshan dropped a hint about kick-starting the shooting of the movie Fighter by sharing a picture with co-star Deepika Padukone. The actors have collaborated for the first time. Fighter is helmed by Siddharth Anand.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have finally named their younger son ‘Jeh’. The ‘Good Newwz’ actress’ father Randhir Kapoor confirmed the same in an interview with a leading daily. The name ‘Jeh’ in Latin means "blue crested bird". Kareena Kapoor also revealed the cover of her debut book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pregnancy bible, earlier in the day.

