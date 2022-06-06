Newswrap, June 05: Deepika Padukone's lazy Sunday snap, Salman Khan’s father Salim gets threat letter & more

Deepika Padukone enjoys Sunday

DP posted a photo in which she can be seen lying on a bed. She covered her face with an eye mask and has her blanket pulled up to her mouth to cover her face partially. Her hair is tied and looks messy while she is sleeping peacefully. Her eye mask had ‘slow down’ written on it and Deepika in her caption wrote, “That’s what she said…#sunday #snooze.”

Salman Khan's dad Salim Khan receive threat letter

According to the reports in the Times Of India, Bandra Police have registered an offence against unknown persons. after a letter with threats was found by Salim Khan’s security staff. Salman Khan’s father goes for a morning walk and found the chit on the bench at the park. The letter consisted of threats for both Salman and Salim Khan. “Moose Wala jaisa kar dunga” was written on that letter.

Mohnish Bahl gets emotional on legendary Nutan's birth anniversary

On actress Nutan's 86th birth anniversary, Mohnish Bahl exclusively talked about her mother. A part of what he said reads, "I’ve always maintained that Mom was 100 times a better human being than she was an actor. And a 1000 times better mother than she was a human being. Hers was a benevolent presence. As an actor, she was respected for her incredible talent."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja PICS from babymoon

Anand took to social media to share some new photos from their babymoon, in which he and Sonam can be seen smiling ear to ear as they pose for the selfie. The Neerja actress's third-trimester glow is also visible in the photos. While sharing the pictures, Anand wrote, "Excited and ready as ever for our next chapter! #EverydayPhenomenal w @sonamkapoor , bestest pregers person ever."

Sharddha Kapoor on World Environment Day

Shraddha exclusively told Pinkvilla, “This World environmental day, let's take a pledge to go green and preserve the environment in whichever way we can. Not only for us but for the future generations who are yet to see the beauty of the earth."

