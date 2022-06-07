Newswrap, June 06: KK's first song post death, late Sidhu Moose Wala’s CCTV image with fans and more

Singer KK's first song post death OUT

The iconic singer KK's first song post his unfortunate demise was released on June 06. Titled Dhoop Paani Bahne De, the song is from Pankaj Tripathi starrer Sherdil - The Pilibhit Saga. Krishnakumar Kunnath, lovingly known as KK passed away at the age of 53 on May 31 shortly after performing live in a concert in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Saif Ali Khan's lunch date with daughter Sara Ali Khan

The Pataudi princess was seen spending time with her father Saif Ali Khan after coming back to the city. They stepped out for lunch date. Saif was seen wearing an onion pink coloured t-shirt and grey trousers. On the other hand, Sara was dishing out major summer fashion goals as she wore a comfy white coloured outfit.

Salman Khan leaves for Hyderabad amid death threats

Salman Khan left for Hyderabad for the next schedule shoot of his film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor as well as his father Salim Khan have received death threats and the Mumbai Police is currently investigating the matter. He was snapped at the private airport in Mumbai.

Siddhant Chaturvedi shares BTS with Ananya, Adarsh from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan sets

Siddhant shared a behind-the-scenes photo with Ananya and Adarsh on his Instagram story from the sets of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. In it, the trio is seen posing with the director as they look at the monitor. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is written by Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti.

Sidhu Moose Wala’s CCTV image with fans before he was killed

Days after Sidhu’s funeral a CCTV image has surfaced from the singer’s village in Mansa moments before he was killed. According to reports in Hindustan Times, the CCTV footage was dated May 29. It is the same day Sidhu Moose Wala was killed. The footage shows the singer’s jeep stopping near some people and some people can be seen taking selfies. Apparently, two of these people had informed the shooters just after the singer left the spot.

