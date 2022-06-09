Newswrap, June 08: Sidhu Moose Wala's antim ardas, Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan's unseen PIC and more

Sidhu Moose Wala's father breaks down during his antim ardas

On June 08, late singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s antim ardas was organised in Mansa and fans arrived in large numbers to pay their last homage to him. The late singer's father Balkaur Singh was heartbroken remembering his young son. On the other hand, large framed pictures of Sidhu Moose Wala which were decorated with white flowers were placed at the location.

Read more: Sidhu Moose Wala Demise: Late singer’s father heartbroken during antim ardas; Fans arrive to pay homage

Anushka Sharma shares selfie with Virat Kohli

Anushka dropped a new photo with her husband Virat on social media. In the photo, Anushka was seen donning a strapless multi-coloured top. The actress also added a layered chain, Anushka’s no make-up looks stole the limelight. On the other hand, Virat sported a brown vest. The duo is also seen happily smiling as they posed for the camera.

Read More: Anushka Sharma drops a loved-up PHOTO with Virat Kohli; Shares a glimpse of their vacation

Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan's UNSEEN pic with Amrish Puri

A throwback picture of Salman and SRK has surfaced online from the sets of the 1995 release Karan Arjun. In the snap, which was shared by veteran actor Ranjeet, Salman and Shah Rukh were seen posing with late actor Amrish Puri. Interestingly, Ranjeet and Mamta Kulkarni, who played key roles in Karan Arjun were also seen in the photo.

Read more: Blast From Past: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan are all smiles as they pose with Amrish Puri on Karan Arjun sets

Watch the making of JugJugg Jeeyo's 'The Punjaabban' song

Makers released the making video of 'The Punjaabban Song' which is more fun to watch. In the video, the star cast can be seen grooving to the song and sharing their experiences, Neetu Kapoor too shared her feeling when she gave the solo performance and everybody applauded. Varun and Anil Kapoor too jammed on the beats of dhol in the making video.

Read more: Varun Dhawan-Anil Kapoor's jam on dhol to Neetu Singh's solo dance; WATCH making of The Punjaabban Song

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor dons off-white satin outfit

For the latest photoshoot, Sonam dressed up in a stunning off-white satin outfit created by renowned designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. As the mother-to-be turned muse for the designers, she flaunted her baby bump for a gorgeous shot as well. She looked absolutely divine.

Read More: Sonam Kapoor is a goddess in off-white satin outfit as the mom-to-be turns muse with her baby bump; PIC