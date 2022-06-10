Newswrap, June 09: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's comeback, Mahima Chaudhry's recovery from cancer and more

Aishwarya Rai shares excitement about her comeback

Aishwarya is all set to make her comeback with Mani Ratnam's Tamil period film Ponniyin Selvan: I, in which she will appear in dual roles as Nandini and Mandakini Devi. The film will release in theatres on September 30. In a conversation with ETimes, she shared her excitement about her comeback and also said that her family is still her priority.

Mahima Chaudhry reveals she battled breast cancer

Mahima revealed that she had battled breast cancer and managed to beat the deadly virus. The news came to light after Anupam Kher shared a video of the Pardes actress wherein she spoke about her battle with cancer. She also recalled how it was an emotional journey for her wherein she had lost all her hair as well.

Sonam Kapoor's birthday celebration in London

Mommy-to-be Sonam celebrated her 37th birthday in London with her husband Anand Ahuja and sister Rhea Kapoor. Rhea shared a video on her IG stories that show her, husband Karan Boolani, Sonam, and Anand having a fun time on the streets of London. To note, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who had tied the knot in May 2018, will be welcoming their first child in the fall of 2022.

Deepika Padukone to celebrate dad Prakash Padukone's birthday with family

Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone celebrates his birthday on 10 June and the actress will be taking time out to mark the special day with her dad. Deepika along with her parents and sister Anisha will visit Tirupati temple, a family ritual that the Padukones have followed for years.

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani & others to promoto JugJugg Jeeyo on grand scale

As JugJugg Jeeyo is slated to release on June 24 this year, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the lead cast will be kickstarting the promotions with a bang from this weekend. The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

