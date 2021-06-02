Newswrap, June 1: Nisha Rawal accuses husband Karan Mehra of infidelity; Akshay's Prithviraj lands in trouble

From TV actress Nisha Rawal accusing her husband Karan Mehra of having an affair to Akshay Kumar’s film Prithviraj receiving threats from Karni Sena; here are key stories from the previous day.

Nisha Rawal claims Karan has an affair

Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki actress has accused her husband, actor of having an affair and constantly abusing her over the years. Nisha also mentioned that the actor accepted to her that he loves someone else and has physical affair with her.

Prithviraj gets threat from Karni Sena

's upcoming period epic, Prithviraj has now come under the radar of The Karni Sena, who have demanded a title change for the film. They have also said that there should be a prior screening of the film for 'Rajput society' ahead of its release.

Kareena Kapoor’s gorgeous selfie

Bebo, who is an avid social media user, has shared a stunning photo of herself, flaunting her flawless beauty. In the click, the actress was seen relaxing by the open-air pool. The selfie was captioned as, “#MoodyTuesdays ft. Instagram filters.”

Sussanne gets jab of COVID vaccine; Rumoured beau Arslan Goni reacts

Recently, Sussanne Khan received her second dose of the Covid 19 vaccine and revealed the same in an Instagram post. She shared a video of herself while taking the jab with an upbeat soundtrack called ‘Perfect Day’. Interestingly, her rumoured beau Arslan Goni dropped multiple emojis of applause in the comments sections.

Sara Ali Khan’s philosophical side

The Simmba actress posted an alluring photo of herself on her Instagram. Alongside it, Sara doled out Martin Luther King Jr’s words of wisdom and wrote in her caption, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness - only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate - only love can do that.”

