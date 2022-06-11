Newswrap, June 10: Shah Rukh Khan completes Dunki's first schedule, Mahima Chaudhry returns to work & more

Shah Rukh Khan completes the first schedule of Dunki

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Shah Rukh Khan has wrapped the first schedule of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film's Mumbai schedule is finished and now they will shoot the International schedule in July. They will be filming in Budapest and London for around a month, and will finalise the schedule dates soon.

Janhvi Kapoor, Sara, Ananya to be part of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday will have a cameo in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The three ladies will be a part of a quirky dance number. The movie features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

Aryan Khan breaks silence on drug case

In India Today Magazine's Cover Story, titled 'Lessons From The Aryan Khan Case', by Raj Chengappa, the Deputy Director-General of NCB Sanjay Singh, who headed SIT, revealed the conversations he had with Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan during his investigations. Singh revealed that he was not ready for the kind of ‘soul-searching queries’ Aryan had for him. He said that he tried to make Aryan comfortable by assuring him that he has come with ‘an open mind’.

Mahima Chaudhry returns to work after cancer recovery

Recently, Mahima revealed that she was in the USA getting treated for breast cancer. Now, Mahima is cancer-free and back on track as she has kickstarted the filming of the upcoming film, The Signature, alongside Anupam Kher in Lucknow. She shared a video of herself from the film set and can be seen reading the script of the film. The actress is also seen wearing a saree and a wig and looking stunning, as always.

Palak Tiwari to be part of Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Popular actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari has recently joined the cast of Salman Khan's highly-anticipated action film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, according to the recent reports in ETimes. Earlier, Palak also worked as an assistant director on the sets of Salman and Aayush's 2021 film, Antim: The Final Truth.

