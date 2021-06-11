Newswrap, June 10: Varun Dhawan to resume shooting of Bhediya; Dilip Kumar to get discharged on Friday & more
Varun Dhawan resumes work on Bhediya
After a halt on the shooting of films due to COVID - 19 related restrictions, Varun Dhawan is now set to restart the shooting process of his upcoming horror film Bhediya on June 26 in Mumbai. Action and VFX teams from the US, UK, and South Africa are set to collaborate in delivering a power-packed cinematic experience.
Dilip Kumar to get discharged on Friday
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar who has been bedridden in the hospital for a few days now will finally be getting discharged on Friday. Several celebrities including Manoj Bajpayee, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Urmila Matondkar amongst others wished for his speedy recovery.
Buddhadeb Dasgupta passes away
Prolific Bengali filmmaker and poet Buddhadeb Dasgupta passed away on Thursday in Kolkata at the age of 77. Mamata Banerjee tweeted a condolence note for the great talent. 5 of his films won National Film Awards for Best Feature Film and he himself won Best Director for 2 of those films.
Kartik Aaryan grooves on Butta Bomma song
Kartik Aaryan posted a video of himself dancing on the Butta Bomma song of Allu Arjun from ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’. Varun Dhawan took to the comment section and lauded Kartik’s dancing skills on the tough moves. Reportedly Kartik will be headlining the Hindi remake of this Telugu blockbuster.
Babil shares pic with Irrfan Khan
Babil, who often posts pictures of his late father Irrfan Khan took to Instagram and shared a bunch of heartwarming family photos. He wrote a heartfelt note along with the pictures mentioning how the family used to be together with each person having unique qualities.
