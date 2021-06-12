  1. Home
Newswrap, June 11: Akshay Kumar to resume shooting of Prithviraj; Dilip Kumar gets discharged & more

From Akshay Kumar resuming shooting for the VFX portion of Prithviraj to Dilip Kumar getting discharged from the hospital; Here are the key stories from the previous day.
985 reads Mumbai
Newswrap, June 11: Akshay Kumar to resume shooting of Prithviraj; Dilip Kumar gets discharged & more
Akshay Kumar resumes shooting Prithviraj

As the COVID 19 related restrictions are getting lifted from Mumbai, superstar Akshay Kumar is set to resume shooting his upcoming magnum opus Prithviraj. Akshay Kumar will be shooting for the VFX portion of the film in the Yash Raj Films Studios. He will also begin shooting for Anand L. Rai’s Raksha Bandhan next month.

Dilip Kumar discharged

Legendary superstar Dilip Kumar has been discharged from the hospital. He was admitted to the hospital last Sunday complaining of breathlessness. Since then he has been on the oxygen support. Addressing the media, Saira Banu said, “The water had filled in his lungs, doctors have removed the water now he will go home.”

Shah Rukh Khan to trim lockdown beard

Shah Rukh Khan posts a selfie on his Instagram where he has wished his fans to stay safe and healthy. He also mentioned that he will now be trimming his lockdown beard and is looking forward to months of work coming ahead. He wished health and safety to fans in the caption. 

Yami Gautam wedding video

A recent unseen video of Yami Gautam’s wedding came to the surface where the actress is giving a peck on her sister Surilie’s cheek. The rare video is of Yami’s Mehendi ceremony. Recently Yami tied the knot to filmmaker Aditya Dhar in a private ceremony. 

Alia Bhatt catches up with her girl squad

As the COVID 19 related restriction got a bit relaxed in Mumbai, Alia Bhatt decides to have a nice sit down with her friends. Her sister Shaheen Bhatt was also a part of the meet-up as the girl gang got clicked out and about in the city. 

