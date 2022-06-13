Newswrap, June 12: Alia Bhatt's Jee Le Zaraa delayed, Chiranjeevi to be part of Ranbir's Brahmastra & more

Here's an update about Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Akshay Kumar's next, Raksha Bandhan rides on a relatable conflict leading to right emotions. "It's the return of Akshay Kumar to the genre that got him a lot of success from 2016 to 2019. It's a small town story of how a brother stands by his sisters under all circumstances with a parallel romantic track with Bhumi Pednekar," revealed a source.

Chiranjeevi comes on board Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that team Brahmastra is planning a big association with Megastar Chiranjeevi and the announcement is round the corner. "Brahmastra is a Pan India product coming out of the Hindi Film Industry and the team is leaving no stone unturned to tap the true potential of the Indian market. While SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in the 4 South Indian Languages, the talks are on with Chiranjeevi for some special association," revealed a source.

Kareena Kapoor spends Sunday with dad Randhir Kapoor

Bebo was snapped entering her father’s building looking like a doll in her colourful frill maxi dress that looked so comfy yet stylish. The actress completed her look with neon green heels and smiled and posed for the paparazzi. She gave the girl next door vibes.

Alia Bhatt poses with mom Soni Razdan & sister Shaheen Bhatt

Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan posed at a restaurant in London with Alia Bhatt as they paid a visit to the actress who is shooting for her Hollywood debut, The Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot in the city. The trio seem to be enjoying their time at a restaurant in London.

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra & Katrina Kaif’s Jee Le Zaraa gets delayed

A source close to the development reportedly told ETimes, “It needs more time to sort out the dates of the three actresses. The pre-production work on the film is on to meet the deadline of an early 2023 shoot. Looking at the way the things for the film are going, we can positively expect the film to release in late 2023."

