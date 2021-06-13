Newswrap, June 12: Kriti Sanon speaks on release date of Mimi; Katrina Kaif’s post COVID 19 fitness journey

From Kriti Sanon revealing the details about her upcoming movie to Katrina Kaif starting her fitness journey after recovering from Coronavirus; Here are key stories from the previous day.

begins her fitness journey

Katrina Kaif successfully defeated COVID 19 in the month of April after staying home quarantined all the while. Having battled COVID 19, the star resumed her fitness regimen and shared a photo on her social media handle to express how one can be 'back at it' in their own sweet time.

Agastya Nanda returns to Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan and ’s grandson Agastya Nanda is popular on social media and last year made his debut on Instagram. Recently, he returned to the photo sharing site with new pictures, sharing a series of his photos, which reportedly are of his New York home.

steps out with sister Anshula

As the lockdown restrictions have eased in Mumbai, Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor were spotted by the paps while entering a hospital. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor resumed her workout regime and was seen outside a gym.

Randeep Hooda feels ‘helpless’ amid COVID

During an interview, actor Randeep Hooda opened up about teaming up with an NGO to help people during the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. He voiced his opinion on being ‘categorized’ in a different way when people refer to him as a celebrity.

Kriti Sanon on the release date of Mimi

Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi’s ‘Mimi’ was supposed to have a theatrical release in 2020; however, the release has been shelved temporarily. The actress did an 'Ask Me Anything' session on her Instagram where she spoke about knowing the details about her movie’s release date.

