Newswrap, June 13: Gauri Khan & Shweta Bachchan in Rome, Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth detained & more

Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained in Bangalore for drug abuse

Reportedly, Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor has been detained by the Bengaluru Police for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in the city on Sunday night. Reacting to this shocking news, father Shakti Kapoor said, “I can say only one thing - it’s not possible”.

Ranbir Kapoor confesses he has no Hollywood plans like Alia Bhatt

In a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he has no dreams of Hollywood. “I only have dreams of Brahmastra. I think original content that is in your culture and is entertaining can touch every audience,” added the actor. Ranbir further said that he is very scared of auditions. “I have never seen the success and dreams of Alia in anyone else. I am happy where I am,” he said.

Tiger Shroff wishes his ‘action hero’ Disha Patani on her birthday

As the Malang actress turned a year older on June 13, Tiger took to his Instagram handle to wish the actress in a special way. In the video that Tiger Shroff has shared, we can see the actor running towards the mat and jumping high up in the air while also taking a full turn in the air and landing smoothly. Whereas, Disha Patani too jumps in the air and turns to make a smooth landing.

Gauri Khan enjoys her vacation with Shweta Bachchan in Rome

Gauri Khan shared a new series of pictures on her social media handle from her recent trip to Rome. She is also joined by Shweta Bachchan. Gauri captioned the photos: "Can’t get enough of Rome." In the photos, Gauri is seen posing with Shweta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and their friends.

Aamir Khan and son Azad Rao Khan spotted outside jewellery shop

Aamir Khan and Azad got spotted outside a jewellery shop in the city. The two looked adorable in their casual attires. The father-son duo smiled heartily as they posed for the shutterbugs.

