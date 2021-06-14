Newswrap June 13: Tiger Shroff’s birthday wish for Disha Patani; Akshay Kumar’s Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi turns 25

From Disha Patani celebrating her 29th birthday to the fullest to Akshay Kumar’s Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi clocking 25 years; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi clocks 25 years

took to his Twitter handle to clarify some rumours about his film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi which seemed to have confused netizens. The actor tweeted, "A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow!"

Also Read: Akshay Kumar reveals if he really fought The Undertaker in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi as film clocks 25 years

Tiger Shroff wishes

As Disha Patani turned 29 today, Tiger Shroff made the day extra special as he dropped a video featuring the actress. In the video, both the actors can be seen facing each other and doing the wave dance. As soon as the beat drops, Tiger and Disha can be seen holding hands and dancing perfectly to the beats.

Also Read: WATCH: Tiger Shroff wishes his 'villain' Disha Patani with the sweetest birthday video

Anupam Kher wishes Kirron Kher

Kirron Kher celebrated her birthday today and social media was flooded with wishes from all her fans. On her special day, Anupam Kher posted lovely pictures with her and penned down a heartwarming note mentioning some of her qualities that he admires the most.

Also Read: Anupam Kher wishes ‘dearest’ Kirron Kher a happy birthday: You are honest, fair, sincere & forthright

’s Insta video

Preity Zinta, who is living in the US along with her husband Gene Goodenough, took to her Instagram handle to share the Covid-19 situation in the country. On Sunday, the actress shared a video of herself walking out on the streets.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Sussanne Khan root for Preity Zinta as she heads out after COVID restrictions ease up in US

’s new wedding video

Yami Gautam tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar on June 4. Her marriage news came as a surprise for her fans. The actress shared a new video on her Instagram and it is from her kaleera ceremony which is being performed by her sister Surilie Gautam.

Also Read: Yami Gautam shares new video from her wedding; WATCH sister Surilie performing kaleera ceremony

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×