Newswrap June 14: Amitabh Bachchan returns to work, Rhea remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on death anniversary

Newswrap, June 14: Right from Amitabh Bachchan’s return to shooting to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary updates, here are the key stories from today.

Amitabh Bachchan gets back to work after lockdown lift

Today, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media and updated fans that after receiving both doses of the COVID 19 vaccine, and now that the lockdown restrictions have been relaxed and the shooting of films permitted, he has resumed working. Taking to his Instagram, Big B shared a selfie from the first day of shooting. In the selfie, the actor can be seen covered in a face mask and bandana with a funky pair of glasses. The actor captioned the picture as, “7 am .. driving to work .. first day shooting after Lockdown 2.0 .. on with the PANGOLIN mask .. and the MANIFESTATION :“every day in every way things will get better and better and better”.

Bollywood remembers the late Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary

Many Bollywood celebrities including the likes of Farah Khan Kunder, Kriti Sanon, , Bhumi Pednekar, Abhishek Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjana Sanghi, Sara Ali Khan and many more remembered the late actor on the first anniversary since his untimely death in 2020.

Nick Jonas gushes over

While Priyanka Chopra Jonas spends time in London, Nick Jonas took to Instagram to express his love for the actor. Sharing an old photo of the two together, Nick wrote, "Her. That’s it. That’s the post. Missing my (heart emoji)." As soon as Nick dropped the photo, fans started gushing over their romance. Several showered PeeCee and Nick with lovely compliments.

Rhea Chakraborty pens sweet note to SSR on death anniversary

Sharing a sweet photo of the two together, Rhea wrote a moving post on IG: “There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me. I wait for you every day to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me. It breaks me every day, then I think of you saying –“ you’ve got this bebu” and I carry on to the next day. A barrage of emotions cross my body every time I think of you not being here. My heart aches to write this , my heart aches to feel anymore..”

Credits :Instagram

