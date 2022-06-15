Newswrap, June 14: Ranbir's Brahmastra's poster feat Mouni Roy, Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary & more

Mouni Roy as Junoon in Brahmastra

Ahead of Brahmastra’s trailer launch, Ayan Mukerji has shared a new poster introducing Mouni Roy as Junoon. Introducing her as the ‘the face of Darkness’ and the ‘mysterious’ Junoon, the poster showcases a 'pure devilish' avatar of Mouni.

Read More: Brahmastra New Poster: Mouni Roy as Junoon leaves you intrigued; Ayan Mukerji says 'she really killed it’

Deepika Padukone’s health is fine; Rumours about her being rushed to hospital not true

The Tamasha actress made the headlines recently after it was reported that she was rushed to hospital in Hyderabad after increased heart rate. However, Pinkvilla has learnt that the reports of Deepika being rushed to the hospital are false.

Read more: CONFIRMED: Deepika Padukone’s health is fine; Rumours about her being rushed to hospital not true

Anupam Kher pens his sweet wishes for Kirron Kher on her birthday

Anupam Kher penned a heartfelt note and expressed all his wishes for Kirron in a birthday post for her. Sharing lovely throwback photos of him and his wife Kirron, Anupam poured his heart out and listed all the things he wished for her, including son Sikandar Kher's wedding.

Read more: Anupam Kher pens his sweet wishes for Kirron Kher on her birthday: 'May Sikandar Kher get married soon…’

Rhea Chakraborty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary

June 14 marked 2 years since Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise. Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram handle today and shared a couple of her pictures with Sushant. Reliving the old memories with the late actor, the Jalebi actress wrote that she misses SSR every day.

Read more: Rhea Chakraborty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary; Says ‘Miss you every day’

Karan Johar REVEALS why Ranbir Kapoor won't come on Koffee With Karan

In a recent interview, Karan Johar revealed why Ranbir Kapoor is scared of coming on Koffee with Karan and would rather never appear on it.

Read more: Karan Johar REVEALS why Ranbir Kapoor won't come on Koffee With Karan this season