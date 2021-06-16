  1. Home
Newswrap June 15: Aamir Khan’s Lagaan marks 20 years; Akshay Kumar confirms Bell Bottom's theatrical release

From Aamir Khan and the makers of Lagaan celebrating the film completing 20 years to Akshay Kumar announcing his film Bell Bottom's theatrical release date; Here are key stories from the previous day.
20 years of Lagaan

It has been 20 years since the release of Lagaan and the film continues to retain a special spot in the hearts of all cine lovers. Aamir Khan reminisced on the time they filmed Lagaan and recalled that it wasn’t an easy film to make.

Also Read: INTERVIEW: Aamir Khan on 20 years of Lagaan & more: ‘Being a producer made big difference in my acting career’

Bhumi Pednekar on resuming work

Bhumi Pednekar is glad as the shooting for the films has been allowed in Mumbai. The actress got back to complete the remaining schedules of her pending projects and lauds the vaccination drive started for everyone in the film industry.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar feels ‘fortunate’ about returning to shoot post lockdown: Vaccination will reduce risk

Bell Bottom's release date

Bell Bottom has been in the news recently amid rumours of it heading for a direct OTT release. However, putting an end to all such speculations, Akshay Kumar took to social media to announce that his film will be releasing worldwide in theatres on July 27, 2021.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar CONFIRMS Bell Bottom's theatrical release on July 27, 2021

Renee Sen on dealing with trolls

The eldest daughter of Sushmita Sen, Renee Sen has started to pave her way into the industry. In a chat with Etimes, the star kid explained how she deals with mean comments or someone making fun of her on social media.

Also Read: Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen on dealing with social media trolls: I try to see the good as much as I can

Varun Dhawan embraces 'fatherhood'

Varun Dhawan took social media by surprise as he shared an adorable video with his 'boy' and sought help from netizens in coming up with a name. Several actors including Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Zoya Akhtar and others reacted to the actor’s cute video.

Also Read: WATCH: Varun Dhawan embraces 'fatherhood' BUT struggles with names for his furry 'boy': Help me out

