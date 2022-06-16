Newswrap, June 15: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra's trailer out, Varun-Kiara on industry trends & more

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s trailer out

On June 15, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor absolutely ruled the internet as Brahmastra’s first trailer got released. From fans to industry colleagues like Ranveer Singh, every showered love and compliments.

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher’s Ghoomer’s first look

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher are all set to take the audience on an intense journey in R Balki's next titled Ghoomer. The first look of the film has just been unveiled on June 15. Abhishek will be seen playing Saiyami's coach in the film. The first look still also features the lead actors caught in an intense moment.

B Praak's newborn baby passes away at the time of birth

On Wednesday, singer B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan announced the tragic death of their newborn child at the time of birth. In a new post, sharing the unfortunate news on his social media, the singer issued an official statement.

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani on industry trends

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Varun & Kiara opened up on the industry trends and Varun said that nobody knows anything. Kiara too agreed with him. Varun joked that Kiara is a keen follower of trends to which the actress heartily laughed.

Aamir Khan to host a reunion party on the occasion of Lagaan completing 21 years.

Aamir starrer cricket drama Lagaan completed 21 years of its release today on June 15. And to commemorate that, the star hosted a get together with the cast of the film at his house, Marina today.

