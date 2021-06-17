Newswrap, June 16: Priyanka Chopra’s birthday wish for Madhu Chopra; Alia Bhatt's grandfather turns 93 & more

From Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra turning a year older today to Alia Bhatt celebrating her grandfather's birthday at home; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Madhu Chopra’s birthday

As ’s mother Madhu Chopra turned a year older, the actress took to her social media handle to write a lovely caption as she shared an excerpt from her book mentioning the inspiration she has received from her mom.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra calls her mom Madhu Chopra ‘combination of intellect and allure’ in a birthday post

's grandfather turns 93

Alia Bhatt's paternal grandfather and architect Narendra Nath Razdan celebrated his 93rd birthday. The Bhatt family had a mini get together at home and took to social media to share heartwarming pictures from his birthday celebration.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's grandfather turns 93: Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Riddhima Kapoor & more celebrate his birthday

Bhaijaan likely to release on Diwali

The makers of ’s tentatively titled film Bhaijaan are planning to release the title and first poster of the movie on the occasion of Bakra Eid in July this year. The media reports also suggested that the movie will begin rolling in Diwali this year and is expected to release on Diwali 2022.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s tentatively titled Bhaijaan likely to release on Diwali next year: Report

Veteran actor Chandrashekhar passes away

Senior actor Chandrashekhar passed away in Mumbai at the age of 97. Best known for playing the lead in Cha Cha Cha and Arya Sumant in TV series, Ramayan, the senior actor left for his heavenly abode at 7 am on Wednesday morning as reported by Etimes.

Also Read: Veteran actor Chandrashekhar passes away at 97 in Mumbai

Veteran actress Swatilekha Sengupta passes away

Renowned Bengali actress and eminent theater personality Swatilekha Sengupta passed away on Wednesday at the age of 71. According to a report in the Times of India, the late actress was suffering from a kidney ailment.

Also Read: Veteran Bengali actress Swatilekha Sengupta passes away at 71

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×