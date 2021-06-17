Newswrap June 17: Anushka Sharma sends love to Lisa Haydon, Salman Khan signs his 1st biopic

Newswrap, June 17: Anushka Sharma’s birthday love for Lisa Haydon to Salman Khan’s latest and unexpected project, here are the key stories from today.

Lisa Haydon celebrates birthday and baby shower; sends love

Lisa Haydon, who is currently expecting her third child, is due for delivery this month and the actress celebrated the special time by having a birthday/baby shower at one party! On her special day, the gorgeous star surprised her fans by sharing stunning photos from her pink and white themed baby shower. Actress Anushka Sharma who also worked with Lisa in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, wished her with a sweet note, saying, “Happy Birthday Lisa! Hope the ‘vaatavaran’ of your pregnancy is treating you splendidly well” along with a heart emoticon.

to portray Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik in his first biopic

Salman Khan is all set to feature in the first biopic of his acting career spanning over 32 years. The actor is gearing up to portray the role of the flamboyant Indian spy, Ravindra Kaushik, popularly known as Black Tiger, in director Rajkumar Gupta’s next film.

Swara Bhasker’s tweets enrage netizens as one files FIR

After facing the wrath of netizens over the tweets, reportedly, a complaint has been put forth to Delhi Police against Swara Bhasker in regards to her posts on Ghaziabad's elderly man alleged assault case. Netizens have been demanding action against the actress and Twitter India MD as well.

Jonas gears up for hot girl summer

Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka shared a mirror selfie while spending time in London. In the photo, the Citadel star could be seen standing in a closet as she posed in front of the mirror. Priyanka is seen clad in a white crop top with a cool pair of blue denim shorts. She teamed it up with a pair of white sneakers and her hair was left loose. As she posed in front of the mirror, Priyanka managed to leave the internet in awe of her casual yet chic look. As she shared the photo, she added Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj's popular song Hot Summer Girl to her story.

