Newswrap, June 18: Legendary athlete Milkha Singh passes away due to COVID; Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam turns 22

India's legendary athlete Milkha Singh, known to the world as the Flying Sikh, passed away after a month-long battle with COVID 19.

Milkha Singh passes away

Milkha Singh, known to the world as the Flying Sikh, battled COVID 19 for about a month and tested negative for the virus lately however passed away due to its complications on Friday. Several Bollywood celebrities remembered the legend and paid their heartfelt condolences.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam turns 22

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam completed 22 years since its release today. The classic film featured , , and in the lead role. Salman took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture from the treasure box.

Satish Kaushik’s marriage conversation

Neena Gupta’s autobiography ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ mentioned her friend and popular actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik offering to marry her when she was pregnant with Masaba. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about this excerpt from Gupta’s book.

wants 'rain to go away'

Anushka Sharma joined Virat Kohli with daughter Vamika for Team India and New Zealand’s match. However, ahead of the match, the weather is a cause of concern as there is a forecast of rain showers that may spoil the sport and the actress reacted to the likelihood of rain.

Kirti Kulhari on separation with husband

Months after announcing her separation with husband Saahil Sehgal, actress Kirti Kulhari opened up on her decision. The actress has called it the toughest decision of her life and said that it takes courage to come out of a marriage.

