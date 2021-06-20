Newswrap, June 19: Farhan Akhtar pens heartfelt note for Late Milkha Singh; Hina Khan’s Father’s Day message

Farhan Akhtar expressed his grief over the demise of the legendary sprinter Milkha Singh with an emotional note. Hina Khan shared never-seen-before photos of her father. Here are key stories from the previous day.

Farhan Akhtar pens heartfelt note

Flying Singh Milkha Singh passed away on June 18, 2021, after a month long battle with COVID 19. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag star Farhan Akhtar took to his social media handle to express his grief over the demise of the legendary sprinter.

pays tribute to her father

Every year, the third Sunday in the month of June marks the occasion of Father’s Day. On this special day, people from around the world, celebrate their father's selfless love. Television actress Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a never seen before photo of her father.

takes the COVID 19 vaccine

Varun Dhawan urged all his fans to take the COVID 19 vaccine as he got his first shot of the vaccine on Saturday and shared photos while taking the same. In the photos, we can see the actor clad in a pink tee with cream pants and a double mask on as he gets the jab from the doctor.

Hungama 2 to release in July

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the Priyadarshan directed Hungama sequel featuring Paresh Rawal, , Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash will skip its theatrical release and premiere directly on Disney+Hostar. Now, we have learnt that Hungama 2 is all set to premiere in July.

Sara Ali Khan’s unseen throwback pic

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to treat her fans with an unseen throwback picture of herself and it took over the social media by a storm. The picture was of a class photo wherein all kids were seen dressed in white t-shirt and shorts along with white sneakers.

