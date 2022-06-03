Newswrap, June 2: KK's last recorded song's details, Pashmina Roshan in Ishq Vishk Rebound poster & more

Singer KK’s last recorded song to feature in Tiger 3?

According to Wikipedia, KK has given voice to a song in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. Yes! You heard that right. If this information is true then we will get to hear KK one last time in a feature film. The combination of the late singer singing for Salman has proved to be a hit often.

Amitabh Bachchan to play a commentator in R Balki’s Ghoomer

Pinkvilla learnt that Amitabh Bachchan will shoot for his portion in Ghoomer soon. “The film revolves around cricket, and he will essay the role of a commentator in Ghoomer,” informs a source close to the development. Ghoomer also reunites Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan after many years.

First look of Ishq Vishk Rebound featuring Pashmina Roshan out

The makers of Ishq Vishk Rebound have unveiled an intriguing first look of Ishq Vishk Rebound wherein Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal make for stunning Gen Z actors who are ready to take over the screens.

Santoor maestro Pandit Bhajan Sopori passes away

Pandit Bhajan Sopori passed away while undergoing cancer treatment in Fortis Hospital in Gurugram. Talking about Pandit Bhajan Sopori's demise, his son Abhay told PTI, "He was diagnosed with colon cancer last year in June. We admitted him to Fortis, Gurugram, three weeks back for immunotherapy treatment. It didn't work for him and his health deteriorated”.

KK had heart blockages, could have been saved if CPR was given

As per the preliminary autopsy report, KK had heart blockages. According to a report: "He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries." The report added that excessive excitement during the live show cause the stoppage of blood flow which led to the cardiac arrest, said the doctor who performed the autopsy.

