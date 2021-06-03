Newswrap, June 2: Singer Neeti Mohan blessed with a baby boy; FIR registered against Tiger Shroff & more

Newswrap, June 2: Right from Neeti Mohan welcoming her first child with hubby Nihaar Panyda to Shreya Ghoshal introducing her newborn son to the world; here are key stories from the previous day.

Neeti Mohan welcomes her first child

Singer Neeti and her actor husband Nihaar Pandya have become proud parents to a baby boy. The actor took to Instagram to share the happy news and informed that Neeti and their newborn baby are both “healthy and fine.” The couple had announced expecting their first child on their second wedding anniversary this February.

Also Read: Neeti Mohan blessed with a baby boy; Hubby Nihaar Pandya announces the news with a heartfelt post

Shreya Ghoshal shares first glimpse of her son

The popular singer took to her Instagram to share a beautiful family picture wherein she and Shiladitya were seen holding their newborn son. In the caption, the proud mommy also revealed her son’s name as Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya as she introduced him to the world. She wrote, “Introducing- ‘Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya’. He arrived on 22nd May and changed our lives forever. In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love only a mother & a father can feel for their child.”

Also Read: Shreya Ghoshal introduces her son Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya as she shares his first glimpse in an adorable post

Bebo’s beautiful mirror selfie

Kareena Kapoor shared her stunning mirror selfie wherein she was seen posing while following the new normal. The post was captioned as, “Objects in the mi̶r̶r̶o̶r̶ glass are closer than they appear. So maintain distance... cuz it's the new normal!”

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan posts a pretty mirror selfie following new normal amid pandemic; Says 'Maintain distance'

FIR against Tiger Shroff for violating COVID 19 norms

According to a report in The New Indian Express, an FIR was registered against actor Tiger Shroff on Wednesday for allegedly violating the pandemic norms by roaming at a public place without a valid reason. The actor was seen roaming near the Bandra bandstand hours after the lockdown restrictions.

Also Read: Mumbai: Case against Tiger Shroff for allegedly violating COVID 19 norms

Hansal Mehta mourns father's death,

Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to mourn the sad demise of his father. He penned a long note, saying that he always thought his father would outlive him. He called his father 'the most gentle and generous human being that he’ve ever met'. Also Read: Hansal Mehta posts a heartfelt message as his father passes away; Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal mourn his demise

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×