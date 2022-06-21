Newswrap, June 20: Priyanka Chopra's Father's Day gift for Nick, Akshay Kumar's new film Raksha Bandhan & more

Priyanka Chopra gets matching sneakers for daughter Malti Marie & Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra went all out to celebrate husband Nick Jonas' first Father's Day. The actress got special matching sneakers made for the father-daughter duo. Sporting clean white sneakers, Priyanka got the sneakers monogrammed at the back. While their daughter's sneakers had her name acronym 'MM' split on the pair of shoes, Nick's monogram read, "MM's Dad.”

Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu trailer release

Taapsee Pannu is back to bring yet another sports story on the big screen. This time the actress is playing Indian cricketer Mithali Raj and bringing her story to life. Titled Shabaash Mithu, the makers dropped the film's trailer on Monday morning.

Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor surprises fans at the first poster launch

The makers of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer had recently launched the first look poster of Shamshera and it came with a big surprise for the fans. After all, Ranbir Kapoor surprised his fans at the poster launch. YRF has shared a video wherein Ranbir was seen surprising the fans by tearing up the poster and making an entry with a bang.

Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar unveils new poster of his family drama

Akshay Kumar is gearing up Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan which is a family drama and also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. On June 20, Akshay unveiled the new poster of the movie.

Janhvi Kapoor & dad Boney Kapoor to share screen space for the FIRST time

Janhvi and Boney Kapoor will be shooting for an ad on 21st June. The real-life father and daughter will be seen together sharing the same relationship in reel-life for the very first time.

