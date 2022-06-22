Newswrap, June 21: Ajay Devgn & Tabu back with Drishyam 2, Salman Khan's song for Riteish Deshmukh's Ved & mor

Ajay Devgn & Tabu are back with Drishyam 2

Taking to social media, Ajay Devgn and Tabu, who helmed Drishyam, announced that Drishyam 2 is all set to release in November. Making the announcement, Ajay Devgn tweeted, "Attention! #Drishyam 2 releasing in theatres on 18th November 2022." Take a look at the announcements:

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals working on beautiful singles

On World Music Day, Ayushmann revealed that people can expect some really beautiful singles coming from him in the near future and he also details what music means to his life and soul.

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi, Shanaya Kapoor celebrate The Archies star's return from Ooty

Khushi recently returned to the bay after completing her Ooty schedule of The Archies. Well, the Kapoor family celebrated The Archies star’s return post her schedule wrap.

Salman Khan to shoot a special song for Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut Ved

There is a buzz that Salman Khan is set to collaborate with Riteish Deshmukh for the latter’s directorial debut Ved which is a Marathi film. According to media reports, Salman has been roped in to shoot for a special song in the movie and will work on it towards the end of this month.

Jaadugar Trailer: Jitendra Kumar as a magician, lover boy & footballer

Taking to his Instagram handle, Jitendra Kumar released the trailer of Jaadugar. Sharing this video, he wrote, “Main Meenu .. Raaton ki neendein Cheenu… Trailer is here .. Streaming from 15th July on Netflix..” In the trailer, we can see Jitendra as a lover boy, magician and footballer.

