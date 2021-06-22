Newswrap, June 21: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan & Taimur’s Yoga Day celebration; Arjun Kapoor’s new tattoo

From Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Taimur celebrating international Yoga Day to Arjun Kapoor dedicating his new tattoo to his sister Anshula; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Kareena, Saif, Taimur on Yoga Day

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared picture of actor and son Taimur doing Yoga. She also wrote a caption, “Following suit for #InternationalYogaDay is the husband and the son... we’re always inspiring each other because #inspiration starts at home.”

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor shares PICS of Saif Ali Khan & Taimur doing asanas on Yoga Day: Inspiration starts at home

’s new tattoo

Actor Arjun Kapoor shared a video on his social media handle and unveiled a new tattoo that he got done for none other than his sister Anshula Kapoor. The tattoo is of the letter 'A' which is also the initial common to both his and Anshula's name.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor & sister Anshula are 'intertwined forever' as he dedicates a new tattoo to her; WATCH

Raksha Bandhan’s Day 1 of shoot

is back on the sets of Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan as he dropped a sneak peek as he began shooting for the film post the unlock. The actor shared the photo and dedicated the special film to his sister Alka Bhatia and his bond with her.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar shares first photo from Raksha Bandhan set on Day 1 of shoot; Dedicates film to sister Alka

Aaliyah Kashyap’s Father’s Day video

On the occasion of Fathers Day, Aaliyah Kashyap shared a video on her YouTube channel that featured her father Anurag Kashyap. Aaliyah asked the filmmaker questions sent by fans and he answered all the awkward questions right from whether he likes Shane or not to his reaction if Aaliyah gets pregnant.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap explains his reaction if Aaliyah gets pregnant: ‘Whatever choices you make, I will accept it’

and Ahan Shetty to team up

After working together on 10 Films including the yet unreleased action comedy, Bachchan Pandey, Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar are already set for their next collaboration. Ahan Shetty would also be a part of the forthcoming project.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Ahan Shetty to team up for Sajid Nadiadwala’s next

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×