Newswrap, June 22: Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera teaser; Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen on Koffee With Karan & more

Boman Irani opens up on working with Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra

Boman Irani will be next seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. This film has an ensemble cast that includes big names like Amitabh Bachchan, Sarika, Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Boman opened up on his experience of working with this bunch of talented actors in the film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Sushmita Sen to grace Koffee with Karan S7 together?

According to a latest report in Telly Chakkar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen are expected to grace Karan Johar’s show together. They haven't even given an interview in recent decades. Thus, their coming together for the very first time will be monumental of sorts.

Shamshera teaser out

As Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor gear up to promote Shamshera, YRF dropped the teaser. On Wednesday, YRF announced that Shamshera's trailer will be out on 24 June. In the teaser, we get another brief glimpse of Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor talks about coping with Rishi Kapoor’s demise

After Rishi Kapoor’s death, it has been a tough time for Neetu Kapoor who is often seen sharing heartfelt posts remembering her husband. And now, Neetu had opened up about her work has been a way of coping with Rishi’s demise.

Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up about her experience of working with Akshay Kumar

Nushrratt has two major films coming up with Akshay Kumar, namely Ram Setu and Selfiee. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, she opened up about her experience of sharing the screen space with Khiladi Kumar.

