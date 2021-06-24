Newswrap, June 23: Hrithik Roshan shares 1st look at Krrish 4; Kartik Aaryan announces his next film & more

Hrithik Roshan confirmed that there would be 4th part to Krrish. Kartik Aaryan announced his next film, Satyanarayan Ki Katha with director Sameer Vidwans. Here are key stories from the previous day.

shares 1st look at Krrish 4

The lead of the Krrish movie franchise Hrithik Roshan recently took to Twitter and confirmed that there would be a its 4th part. Alongside with a teaser video, the actor wrote on Twitter, “The past is done. Let’s see what the future brings. #15YearsOfKrrish #Krrish4”

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan shares 1st look at Krrish 4 while marking 15 years of the 1st film; WATCH

Kartik Aaryan announces his next film

Kartik Aaryan took to social media to announce his next film, Satyanarayan Ki Katha with director Sameer Vidwans and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Sharing a video, Kartik wrote, "A story close to my heart #SatyanarayanKiKatha A special film with special people."

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan announces his next to be a love saga ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha': I feel pressure & responsibility

Ayushmann reminisces his Mass Comm days

Ayushmann Khurrana went down memory lane and shared with fans about his good old days in 2006. The actor explained how he was the most famous guy in university yet he was quite shy. In the picture, Ayushmann can be seen donning a casual brown shirt and a pair of glasses.

Also Read: PIC: Ayushmann Khurrana reminisces his Mass Comm days; Says ‘University ka most famous guy, fir bhi quite shy’

’s ‘Bharat Milap’ with

On Wednesday, Ranveer Singh shared a picture with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor Arjun Kapoor on his Instagram story. Ranveer showered love upon Arjun for meeting him after some time and called their meeting a ‘Bharat Milap’.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Bharat Milap’ with BFF Arjun Kapoor is what close friendships are made of; PIC

recalls 'good times' with SRK

Gauri Khan took to her social media handle to share a stunning throwback click in which is seen admiring his wife while she sat next to him. Gauri is seen clad in a golden dress while King Khan is seen clad in a black suit.

Also Read: Gauri Khan recalls 'good times' with Shah Rukh Khan as she recollects moments; Fans hail 'King & Queen'

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×