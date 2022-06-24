Newswrap, June 23: Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls trailer update, Shamshera poster feat Sanjay Dutt & more

Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls trailer out on June 24

It was only recently that Ranveer Singh had dropped the teaser of his wild adventure with Bear Grylls and since then fans have been waiting with bated breaths to see the actor in this thrilling journey. Now the Bajirao Mastani actor has dropped a new poster and announced that the trailer of the show will be dropping on June 24.

Read more: Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls: Ranveer Singh asks fans to ‘bear’ with him as the trailer drops tomorrow

Hit-The First Case Trailer out

The trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s first collaboration is out and the fans cannot wait to see the film in the theatre. Indeed it is exciting to see Rajkummar and Sanya in this new avatar.

Read more: Hit-The First Case Trailer: Rajkummar Rao & Sanya Malhotra take you on a journey filled with thrill & suspense

Is Sidharth Malhotra on Kiara Advani’s speed dial?

Pinkvilla played a fun game with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani where both the JugJugg Jeeyo stars were asked to write the name of that one person from Bollywood whose name is on Kiara’s phone speed dial. The ABCD 2 actor took Kiara’s permission and without wasting a minute wrote Sidharth Malhotra’s name.

Read more: EXCLUSIVE: Is Sidharth Malhotra on Kiara Advani’s speed dial? Varun Dhawan REVEALS the truth

Shamshera new poster featuring Sanjay Dutt

The makers of Shamshera dropped Sanjay Dutt's official character look on Thursday. YRF shared Sanjay Dutt's official poster as Daroga Shudh Singh. With an evil laugh on his face, Dutt can be seen lashing out his whip in his fierce avatar.

Read more: Shamshera Poster: Sanjay Dutt's evil laugh is fierce as he lashes out his whip as Daroga Shudh Singh

Sussanne Khan shares US vacay pictures with Arslan Goni

Recently, Sussanne took to her Instagram to drop a super fun video from her holiday in the US with Arslan in which includes candid pictures of the lovebirds as well as some adorable moments.

Read more: Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni are 'California Dreamin' as she shares countless memories from US vacay