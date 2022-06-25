Newswrap, June 24: Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera trailer, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha's new song & more

Arjun Kapoor to celebrate his 37th birthday with Malaika Arora in Paris

Ahead of his 37th birthday on June 26, 2022, Arjun was spotted by the shutterbugs on Thursday at the airport with his girlfriend-actress Malaika Arora as they jetted off for a romantic vacation to the city of love, Paris.

Shamshera Trailer OUT

After days of posters and an intriguing teaser, the makers of Shamshera finally dropped the film's trailer today. The Shamshera trailer was released by YRF on social media post noon on Friday. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles, Shamshera's trailer featured all three actors in never-before-seen avatars.

Firoz Nadiadwala confirms working on Hera Pheri 3

A lot has been spoken about the third part of Hera Feri but now in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama Firoz Nadiadwala confirmed working on Hera Phera 3 and also revealed that it would have the original cast.

Ranbir Kapoor opens up about married life with Alia Bhatt

At a trailer launch event for Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor revealed Alia Bhatt’s reaction to the movie’s trailer. He also opened up about his married life with Alia.

Laal Singh Chaddha’s Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi OUT

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha’s third song Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi is finally out. Like the other two songs, Phir Naa Aisi Raat Aayegi too has been released without a video, thus bringing the spotlight on the singers, musicians, composer, and lyricist of the song.

