Newswrap, June 24: Shah Rukh Khan’s message on completing 29 years in Bollywood; Filhaal 2 first look out

As Shah Rukh Khan completed 29 glorious years in Bollywood, he shared a heartfelt message for his fans. Akshay Kumar shared the first look of Filhaal 2. Here are key stories from the previous day.

29 Years of SRK

has completed 29 glorious years in Bollywood as his first release Deewana came out in 1992. Fans of the superstar took to social media to celebrate the milestone in the actor’s career by trending hashtag ‘29 golden year of SRK’ and the star tweeted an emotional message in response.

Also Read: 29 Years of SRK: Shah Rukh Khan says ‘needed to feel loved’ as he thanks fans for the ‘overwhelmed ness’

Filhaal 2 First Look OUT

finally shared the first look of Filhaal 2 along with the announcement of the teaser release and it took the social media by a storm. Taking to his Instagram handle, the superstar shared the poster featuring him and Nupur Sanon.

Also Read: Filhaal 2 First Look OUT: Akshay Kumar unveils the song poster with Nupur Sanon; Teaser to release on June 30

Time Travel in Krrish 4

celebrated 15 Years of Krrish by announcing Krrish 4 on June 23. A source shared details about the fourth installment of this superhero franchise. According to the insider, the film is set against the backdrop of time travel.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan to explore Time Travel in Krrish 4; Jadoo returns to the franchise after 2 decades

Anupam Kher’s amusing interaction

Anupam Kher took to his social media handle to share an amusing incident that helped him keep his ‘feet on ground’. In the video, we see the actor meeting a local resident, Gyan Chand Thakur, who failed to recognize the superstar.

Also Read: WATCH: Here’s how Anupam Kher reacted when a Himachal Pradesh resident failed to recognize him

Khushi, Janhvi Kapoor’s photo

took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture with Janhvi Kapoor wherein they were seen enjoying their time in a restaurant by the sea. The sister duo looked inseparable in the pic and their style game was also on point.

Also Read: Khushi Kapoor says she ‘sometimes loves’ Janhvi Kapoor & shares their PHOTO; Latter wants her 'attention'

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×