Newswrap, June 25: Kareena Kapoor Khan arrives at Karisma Kapoor's birthday bash in style; SRK’s two year plan

’s two year plan

As per a source, Aditya Chopra and co. are looking at an Eid 2022 opening for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan. SRK would be shooting for the action packed thriller in Mumbai for the next 18 days, and this would be followed by an overseas leg in European countries like Russia.

Karisma Kapoor's birthday bash

Kareena Kapoor Khan was papped arriving at Rima Jain’s place for Karisma Kapoor’s 47th birthday bash and the Laal Singh Chaddha actress had opted for a casual avatar. In the pics, the actress was seen wearing a peach coloured t-shirt and blue denims.

’s new hairdo

On June 25, Anushka Sharma shared a series of pictures in which she was seen flaunting her new hairdo. In the caption of the post, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress opened up about her post-delivery hair fall issue. Husband Virat Kohli took to the comments section of the post to shower love the picture.

’s birthday

As Arjun Kapoor turns 36 today, his sisters and Anshula Kapoor arrived at his residence to wish him at midnight. The sister duo looked ravishing as ever as they made their way to the actor’s residence.

Angira Dhar & Anand Tiwari’s wedding

Love Per Square Foot fame actress Angira Dhar recently tied the knot with her former director Anand Tiwari. The duo took to Instagram to confirm the news and share a glimpse of them sitting around the havan fire as the wedding rituals take place.

