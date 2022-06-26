Newswrap, June 25: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan first look, Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone to reunite & more

Shah Rukh Khan shares FIRST look from Pathaan

On the occasion of completing 30 years in Bollywood, King Khan ensured to make this day more special as he finally unveiled the first look of his highly-anticipated film, Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Varun Dhawan talks about JugJugg Jeeyo plagiarism row

JugJugg Jeeyo has recently been in the headlines after it landed in a controversy after a writer accused the makers of plagiarism. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan has addressed the plagiarism row and said that these things often happen ahead of the release of a film and it is damaging.

Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone to reunite

The Tamasha actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will be reuniting onscreen. Although not for a film, it is for a commercial. Deepika and Ranbir have signed a beverage brand endorsement deal. As per our source, the commercial will be directed by Punit Malhotra.

Ranveer Singh opens up about his OTT debut with Bear Grylls

At the trailer launch event of Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls., the Simmba actor talked about his OTT debut and said that he felt his life had become the same, a bit of a flatline. Further, he added that he has worked for 12 years and has survived.

Arjun Kapoor shares serene PICS with ladylove Malaika Arora on his birthday eve

Arjun posted a new round of adorable pictures on his Instagram from his birthday vacation in Paris along with his girlfriend Malaika Arora. The two looked absolutely gorgeous and radiant.

