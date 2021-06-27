Newswrap, June 26: Malaika Arora showers birthday love on Arjun Kapoor; Taimur Ali Khan’s pics & more

From Malaika Arora wishing Arjun Kapoor on his 36th birthday to Taimur heading out for a stroll looking his coolest self; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Babil on working with Shoojit Sircar

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shared a couple of pictures with the ‘Piku’ director Shoojit Sircar and producer Ronnie Lahiri. Expressing his gratitude, the starlet shared the pictures and wrote, “Honoured to work with you legends”.

wishes

On Arjun Kapoor’s birthday, Malaika Arora showered birthday love on him. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl took to Instagram and shared a love filled picture with the birthday boy. In the mushy pic, the two were seen holding on to each other as they smiled for the camera.

Taimur Ali Khan’s new photos

Little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan was spotted by the paps when he stepped out of his house for an evening stroll and like mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan; he too was seen opting for a tie-dye tee for his look of the day.

Aditya Dhar and ’s pics

Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam once again stepped out in the city with their family members and were snapped by the paparazzi. While Aditya kept it casual in black with all proper COVID 19 precautions, Yami managed to flaunt her newly married glow in ethnic look.

’s musical talent

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda took to her Instagram handle to share a video in which she is seen sitting by the side of her piano while she goes on to play the theme song of a very popular British drama.

