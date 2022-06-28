Newswrap, June 27: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy; Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot poster & more

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child. Taking to Instagram on Monday morning, Alia revealed she was pregnant by sharing a photo of her scan. The big news left their fans ecstatic and congratulations were in order as millions flooded the comments section to wish the couple.

Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer’s motion poster released

On 27 June, the motion poster of Phone Bhoot was been released. Along with the motion poster, it is also revealed that the announcement of the release date will happen tomorrow at 11 AM.

Jacqueline Fernandez interrogated by ED in money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar

According to reports in ANI, Jacqueline Fernandez was summoned by the ED at their headquarters and a federal agency was present to record her statement in the case.

‘I think it’s foolishness’: R Madhavan on reports of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein being remade

R Madhavan reacted to the reports that his 2001 classic, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is gearing up for a remake. “I wish them all the very best,” Madhavan keeps it short. When asked if he is happy about it, the actor responds, “I think it’s foolishness, and that’s my opinion. I wouldn’t want to touch that.

Ek Villain Returns: Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, John Abraham & Tara share teaser posters

Interestingly, as Ek Villain has clocked 8 years of the release today, the makers have unveiled teaser posters of the second installment. Taking to their respective social media handles, Arjun, John, Tara and Disha were seen in nefarious avatars with the famous Ek Villain Returns smiley mask.

