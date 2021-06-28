Newswrap, June 27: Alia Bhatt wraps up Gangubai Kathiawadi; Ramesh Taurani’s Race 4 in scripting stage & more
Alia Bhatt wraps Gangubai Kathiawadi
After 2 years, Alia Bhatt has finished shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress took to Instagram and penned down an emotional note mentioning that the massive set of the film has been through two lockdowns while she and Sanjay Bhansali have fought COVID. The shooting of the film began in December 2019.
Race 4 in the works
Producer Ramesh Taurani initiated the Race franchise with Saif Ali Khan in lead. In the latest, third installment, Salman Khan entered the Race series including Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah. The scripting of Race 4 is currently under process. The makers are expected to roll the film by the end of 2021. The makers also mentioned that casting will be done after the script is locked.
Sanjay Bhansali to start Heera Mandi
According to ETimes, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali won’t be taking a break after wrapping up the mammoth project Gangubai Kathiawadi. Reportedly, the sets of Gangubai will be brought down and after modifications, the same studio space will be utilized for filming Heera Mandi, a web project.
Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh wedding pics
Prolific superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in November 2018. The ceremony was a destination wedding at Lake Como in Italy. Recently some unseen wedding pictures have surfaced online. In the pictures, Ranveer and Deepika are raising a toast to each other.
Rajkummar Rao on Badhaai Do
Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are taking the Badhaai Ho franchise forward with Badhaai Do. In an interview, Rajkummar opened up about the film and mentioned that Badhaai Do is actually not a sequel. The makers have carried the franchise forward with the film in the same spirit as the earlier part.
