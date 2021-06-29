Newswrap, June 28: Ayushmann Khurrana calls Article 15 'special’ as it turns 2; Babil Khan drops out of uni

Article 15 completed 2 years today and actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared his take on the film. Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan dropped out of university; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Article 15 turns 2

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 completed 2 years today and the actor shared his take on the film. In a recent chat, he praised the director of the movie and added, "Article 15 is a special film in my filmography and I can’t thank Anubhav Sinha sir for giving me one of the most cherished films of my career.”

Babil drops out of college

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan decided to quit college in order to completely focus on his career in acting. The starkid took to his Instagram handle to announce the news by penning an emotional post in which he tagged his university friends and thanked them for making him feel at home.

’s birthday picture

Arjun Kapoor turned a year older on June 26 and took to Instagram to pen a thank-you note for his friends, family and fans. The actor dropped a picture which clicked by his girlfriend , during the former’s birthday lunch.

Aaliyah pays for the lunch

Anurag Kashyap went out with his daughter Aaliyah for lunch. The director felt overwhelmed when she paid for the lunch on her own. He wrote, “So My daughter @aaliyahkashyap took me out for lunch after a long morning and paid for it from her own @youtube income ..it’s a first so worth keeping a record.”

Ishaan Khatter’s AMA

In a recent Ask Me Anything session he conducted on Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram story, he revealed something adorable and it involves his Khaali Peeli co star. One person asked the actor, 'Who is ur favourite person to do yoga with?,' To this, he shared a childhood photo of Ananya Panday.

