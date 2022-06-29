Newswrap, June 28: Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot FIRST glimpse, Amitabh Bachchan & Aamir Khan's pic & more

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ishaan Khatter’s Phone Bhoot Poster OUT

Sharing Phone Bhoot's official poster, producer Farhan Akhtar tweeted on June 28, "#PhoneBhoot ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Arriving on 7th Oct, 2022 at cinemas near you. #KatrinaKaif #IshaanKhatter @SiddyChats @bindasbhidu #SheebaChaddha @EkThapaTiger #SurenderThakur @gurmmeet @excelmovies @ritesh_sid @raviivar @JasvinderBath." The cast also shared the poster with the same caption as Farhan.

Amitabh Bachchan shares a candid click with Aamir Khan

Big B took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of Aamir Khan greeting him and described the meeting in a few words. Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “and as I am about to leave .. a knock on my car window and it’s Aamir .. gosh ! So many legendary friends in one evening.”

Ranbir Kapoor reveals how mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is checking reactions to Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor reacted to his wife’s appreciation post for Shamshera’s teaser, poster and trailer. Ranbir Kapoor said, "Alia has always been my biggest cheerleader. She is always so supportive”.

Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora stun in the latest pics from Paris

Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora have been painting the town red with their romance. From posing with each other to sharing a jumper they have been doing it all. On June 28 too, Malaika shared yet another set of lovely pictures from Paris.

Dhak Dhak: Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Sheikh & others become the first film crew to ride from Delhi to Khardung La

Dia Mirza who is shooting in the beautiful valley of Ladakh shared a picture on social media featuring herself and her co-stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Sanjana Sanghi as they celebrated the fact that they are the first film crew to ride from #Delhi to #KhardungLa pass - The World’s Highest Motorable Pass.

