Newswrap, June 29: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Malaika & Amrita’s pics; KJo to produce C. Sankaran Nair's biopic

Kareena, Karisma, Malaika & Amrita’s pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora, made the headlines as they were papped at Manish Malhotra’s residence today. The girl gang had gathered at the ace fashion designer’s house for a lunch date and it turned out to be a fun affair.

C. Sankaran Nair's biopic

and Dharma Productions are all set to bring the untold and legendary story of lawyer C. Sankaran Nair who played an active part during British's rule in India. The filmmaker shared the official announcement on social media and revealed that it will be helmed by Karan Tyagi.

Malaika gets fully vaccinated

Malaika Arora got fully vaccinated against COVID 19 and she couldn’t stop gushing about the same. The diva shared a picture of herself from the vaccination centre on Instagram and urged her fans to get vaccinated as well.

Priyanka’s day out with family

Jonas recently posted a series of glamorous pictures from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The White Tiger actress along with her mother Madhu Chopra spent a great time at one of the greatest places for music.

Taapsee recalls being replaced in a film

, who is preparing for her next OTT release, opened up about being dropped from a film at the last moment. The actress revealed that she had blocked her dates and was all set to start working on the film.

