Newswrap, June 29: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan shoot begins, Kajol to be a member of Oscars & more
From Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan's new poster to Kajol's invitation to Oscars 2022, here are the top news of June 29.
Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Mumbai schedule begins
According to a latest report, Mumbai's Chitrakoot grounds have been booked for Jawan's shoot. Not just one, but there are reportedly two sets that have been put in place and the crew will be filming some crucial family scenes.
Read more: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Mumbai schedule begins, actors to shoot crucial family sequences
Academy invites Kajol, Suriya, Reema Kagti & Rintu Thomas to be members of Oscars committee
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organises the Oscars annually, has announced its list of invitees for the year 2022. From India, Kajol of My Name Is Khan fame and Suriya of Jai Bhim fame have been invited. In the Documentary section, Oscar nominee Writing with Fire makers Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas have also scored an invited.
Read more: Academy invites Kajol, Suriya, Reema Kagti & Rintu Thomas to be a prestigious member of Oscars committee
Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera Song Ji Huzoor OUT
Days after dropping Shamshera trailer, the makers released a brand new song on Wednesday. Titled Ji Huzoor, the song features Ranbir Kapoor in a super fun avatar. The song is sung by Aditya Narayan with additional vocals by Shadab Faridi. It is composed, arranged & produced by Mithoon, who has also penned the lyrics of the song.
Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan’s Song Tere Saath Hoon Main OUT
The makers of Raksha Bandhan shared the first song titled, Tera Saat Hoon Main on Wednesday. The music of Tera Saath Hoon Main is given by Himesh Reshammiya, while it is sung by Nihal Tauro and the lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil.
Read more: Raksha Bandhan Song Tere Saath Hoon Main: Akshay Kumar’s track shows his unconditional love for sisters
Ek Villain Returns: Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani share new posters with John Abraham, Tara
Ek Villain Returns’ lead cast shared new posters unveiling the new jodis of the movie. Interestingly, the new posters have also come with a big announcement about the trailer release date of the action thriller.
Credits: Pinkvilla
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!