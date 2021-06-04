Newswrap, June 3: Pankaj Tripathi joins Akshay Kumar in Oh My God 2; Aparshakti Khurana posts wife’s pregnancy

From Pankaj Tripathi joining the cast of Oh My God 2 alongside Akshay Kumar to Aparshakti Khurana announcing his wife’s pregnancy; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Pankaj Tripathi joins Oh My God 2

The pre-production work on the much-awaited Oh My God 2 has already begun and the film will be shot over two month time period later in 2021. Pankaj Tripathi is collaborating with for the second time as he has worked with him in Bachchan Pandey and now joined the cast of this film. Filming begins in September.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Pankaj Tripathi joins Akshay Kumar in Oh My God 2; Filming begins in September

Aparshakti Khurana expects first child

Aparshakti Khurana posted a stunning picture with his wife Aakriti Ahuja and announced that she is pregnant and the couple is expecting their first child. In the picture, Aparshakti is standing next to his wife and the soon-to-arrive child.

Also Read| Aparshakti Khurana confirms expecting his first child with wife Aakriti Ahuja; Shares stunning PIC

Mumbai Police takes a jibe at Tiger Shroff and

Allegedly Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani violated COVID 19 norms by roaming around after the 2 PM deadline in the lockdown of stepping out of the house without a valid reason. Mumbai police’s Twitter handle took a jibe at them by posting a tweet that connects to the stars and advises citizens to not break COVID norms.

Also Read| Mumbai Police takes a witty jibe at Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for allegedly violating COVID 19 rules

The Family Man 2 releases

Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni starrer The Family Man 2 finally got a release after getting delayed for many months from the original date. The makers dropped the series a few hours before the original release date.

Also Read| The Family Man 2 Review: Raj and DK simplify a complex tale of espionage with Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha and co.

Haseen Dillruba to release on OTT

, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane starrer ‘ultimate kaunspiracy’ Haseen Dillruba takes the digital release route. The film will hit a leading OTT platform on July 2.

Also Read| Haseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu's 'Ultimate Kaunspiracy' to release on this OTT platform on July 2; WATCH

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×