Newswrap, June 3: Shah Rukh Khan & Atlee's Jawan teaser, Gauri Khan's collab with Malaika Arora & more

Jawan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan announces his FIRST collaboration with Atlee

Shah Rukh Khan has shared a major update his collaboration with Atlee as he unveiled the teaser of his movie. Jawan is slated to release on 2nd June 2023 across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Sharing the teaser of Jawan, SRK wrote on his social media: "An action-packed 2023!! Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada."

Gauri Khan announces new collaboration with Malaika Arora for her ‘new design show’

Gauri Khan shared a glimpse with Malaika from their latest shoot on her social media handle and revealed that they are collaborating for her new interior design show. Gauri captioned the post: "Always fun designing for friends! A very interesting collaboration on design with @malaikaaroraofficial for my new design show @tanaaz @mirchiworld @filmy.mirchi @bottomlinemedia.”

The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and team pose in Ooty

Suhana and Khushi took the social media by storm today as they shared some beautiful pics from Ooty as they enjoyed a sunny day amid the shoot with the other cast members. Khushi was flaunting her Betty look with her bangs as she soaked in the sun in Ooty.

Janhvi Kapoor poses near Eiffel Tower & shares PICS of her 'vive la France

On Friday, Janhvi Kapoor shared some stunning snaps from France and she was even seen posing near Eiffel Tower. Sister Anshula Kapoor couldn’t stop herself from writing ‘FOMO’.

Samrat Prithviraj’s Manushi Chhillar opens up about age gap with Akshay Kumar

Recently, during a conversation, Manushi was quizzed about this age gap to which the former beauty queen emphasised that her and Akshay’s respective characters in the movie also had an age gap. Manushi emphasised that age is not a matter of concern, instead, the cast should be appropriate and the actor should look like the character.

