Newswrap, June 30: Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani's Ek Villain trailer; Akshay Kumar's new biopic project & more

Ranbir Kapoor calls himself ‘genetically filmy’

YRF launched a promotional video today featuring Ranbir. And in the first episode of a three-episodic candid video series titled ‘RK Tapes’, we can see him talking about his love for the Hindi cinema. Ranbir Kapoor admits that he was born ‘filmy’! The superstar says that ‘doctor announced his blood group as U/A’ as soon as he was born!

Akshay Kumar set to begin work on biopic of mining engineer Jaswant Gill

Akshay Kumar, who was recently seen in Samrat Prithviiraj, is gearing up for his next film Raksha Bandhan which is set to hit the theatres in August 2022. While there's time for that, Akshay is not taking a break, instead he will begin filming for Capsule Gill. It's a biopic on chief mining engineer Jaswant Gill and Akshay will be playing the central character in the biopic.

Masaba Masaba S2: Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta to bring 'good news' on 29 July

Netflix India is all set to bring back its much-loved original. Starring fashion designer Masaba Gupta and veteran actress Neena Gupta, Netflix's web series Masaba Masaba will be returning in July 2022. On Thursday, the makers dropped an interesting date announcement video.

Mandira Bedi writes '365 days without you' as she remembers husband Raj Kaushal on first death anniversary

It has been a year since producer Ra j Kaushal passed away. And his wife Mandira Bedi took to social media to remember her late husband. Taking to Instagram, Mandira penned a heartbreaking note as she remembered her husband Raj Kaushal on his first death anniversary.

Ek Villain Returns Trailer OUT

After creating a substantial buzz, the makers have finally released the trailer of Ek Villain Returns.The over two minute trailer began by announcing the return of the villain after 8 years and went on to give a glimpse into John-Disha and Arjun-Tara’s love life as their sizzling chemistry had set the screens on fire.

